The Mobile Police Department needs your help locating an armed and dangerous carjacking suspect.
According to police on December 12, 2019, officers responded to a call at Arlington Park Apartments on Grelot Road after reports of a robbery. The victim told police that he pulled up in the parking lot after work and was on his phone when he was approached by a black male subject armed with a gun. he told officers that the suspect demanded he exit his vehicle and give up his belongings.
MPD says a second male subject, who was the driver, then patted the victim down. They say after taking the victim's property and vehicle they fled the location.
Police say 23-year-old Deshon Willie Coplin has 11 active arrest warrants, including first degree robbery in connection to the December carjacking was well as unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicles, theft of property first, multiple burglaries, receiving stolen property first, possession of controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
