LUCEDALE, Miss. (WALA) -- Public schools in George County, Mississippi will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Marco.
The George County School District said all classes and extracurricular actives have been canceled.
A decision about the status of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday has not yet been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.