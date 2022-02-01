Getting your lawn ready for spring

At this time of year, you may not give your lawn much thought, after all the grass is dormant, but there are things you need to do to get your lawn in spring-shape before the weather warms up.
1. Don’t Over Water
David Callaghan, owner of Super Duper Lawn Care, told us the first thing is to not overwater your yard during the winter.
"Our yards typically take about half an inch of water per week in the winter season. We usually just tell all our clients let god water your grass, you don’t have to worry about it," Callaghan said.
2. Don’t Over Mow
Callaghan said it fine to mow you lawn in the winter if needed, but to never go to low. Overcutting at this time of year can kill the roots.
"At this time of year I typically mow on 3 or 2.75. You don’t want to go any lower than 2.5 or it will be too short," Callaghan told us.
3. Take On The Weeds
With the grass dormant, this time of year provides an opportunity to take care of the opportunistic weeds before they sprout. Callaghan told us liberal use of herbicide, sprayed on in the morning, will do the trick.
"You want to do this consistently and you want to do this as much as possible to get these weeds to die. If you see them not dying just continue to spray this on it each day and they will dies," Callaghan said.
Of course, you can also pluck them manually. Either way, it will make it harder for the weeds to come back in the springtime.
If you keep these three things in mind for the next few weeks, your lawn will be off to good start this year.
