MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Tricentennial Park in Mobile, reeled in families on Saturday for "Go Fish, Alabama".
Folks were able to get their fish on with the help of a skilled mentor, to teach first-time fishermen of all ages the basics and safety of angling.
"They're going to learn basics like casting, they're going to learn about equipment, they're going to learn about cleaning the fish, so getting it ready for the table," said Justin Grider, a recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator, "and then they're going to learn about the rules and regulations, as well and the ethics."
The phrase 'go fish' playing a larger role than you may think. According to R-3 coordinator, Justin Grider, angling is a vital part to conservation in the state of Alabama.
"Conservation works based on license sales and then the sale of the equipment people use to actually fish, said Grider, "so if people aren't buying fishing license's that conservation funding model does not work."
Mobile resident, Perry Callier said the fish got the best of him for about the first 15 minutes, but ultimately his patience paid off in the end, catching a Redbreast Sunfish.
Not everyone had the same luck. For the Fawcett triplets, they ended up catching a turtle instead.
Although the Fawcett triplets didn't catch a fish, they said the program taught each of them something valuable.
"We learned how to tie the knot on the hook for the bate to go on," said one Fawcett sister.
Go Fish, Alabama hopes to continue to pass along resources, tools and knowledge, so eventually any first-time angler can fish on their own.
Go Fish, Alabama will be holding events until September, 2021. To find a full list of dates and locations click here.
