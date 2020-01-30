The GO Teal and White campaign aims to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention. Alabama and Mississippi are tied for having the most deaths from cervical cancer in the nation, according to the CDC.GO Teal and White is a statewide campaign running during the month of January, cervical cancer awareness month. The campaign is spearheaded by USA Health but also including the American Cancer Society, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Lilies of the Valley, Alabama Public Health, the Alabama Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalition, the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, Human Rights Watch and the Alabama Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The Mitchell Cancer Institute offers the following recommendations to prevent cervical cancer:
· Get screened. A Pap test is recommended every three to five years for women ages 21 to 64. An HPV (human papillomavirus) test is recommended starting at age 30.
· Follow up with your physician on any abnormal screening results.
· Vaccinate adolescent boys and girls, ideally between the ages of 11 and 12, against HPV, which causes cervical cancer.
For more information, contact USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute.
1660 Springhill Ave.
Mobile, AL 36604
251-410-1010
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.