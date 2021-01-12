MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with The Grounds and Greater Gulf State Fair have announced plans to present two potential neighborhoods a safer alternative to the traditional Mardi Gras festivities.
Officials say through both The Grounds’ and Greater Gulf State Fair’s social media accounts, patrons can nominate their neighborhood for the chance to win a Mardi Gras experience on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
The release says the staff and board will be randomly choosing two neighborhoods to present a mini-parade, keeping one of the traditional celebrations alive amid 2021’s cancellations.
“We are thankful to have found a way to provide a vehicle, once again, to allow people to make memories safely. Our community supported us during the Fair, and this is just a small way to enjoy one of Mobile’s many traditions and return the favor for those who supported us,” Josh Woods, Executive Director.
On Friday, January 29, 2021, The Grounds will be privately notifying the two chosen neighborhoods.
"We ask that families within the winning neighborhoods stand outside of their homes, socially distanced from other residents, as staff and board lead a parade throughout. Nominations are being taken now through Thursday, January 28, 2021."
