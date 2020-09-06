MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In solidarity with protests across the country, demonstrators gathered in Mobile's Mardi Gras Park Sunday evening to speak out against Confederate monuments.
Protesters said they want to see the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act repealed. The law states that any memorial building, street, or monument that has been on public property for 40 years or more can't be moved, destroyed, or changed.
The City of Mobile violated the act and had to pay a $25,000 fine when it removed the Admiral Semmes statue from its pedestal in June.
