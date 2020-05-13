GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K9 Nanuk today.
Officials say Nanuk served the Gulf Shores community with Command Sergeant Joe Taylor for five years.
K9 Nanuk retired on January 29, 2018 and spent the remainder of his days with CSgt. Taylor and his family.
Nanuk will be missed by all of us and please keep the Taylor family in your prayers during this difficult time.
