We have an update now on a story FOX10 News has been following for months: the future of Hank Aaron Stadium.
The Mobile City Council met Tuesday and was scheduled to vote on a resolution authorizing Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group, or MSEG, to take over the stadium lease from the owners of the Baybears.
However, the council voted to hold the vote over for one week so it's attorney could review some legal questions.
The president of MSEG says he wasn't very surprised by the delay.
Ari Rosenbaum says the group plans to focus on baseball, while holding events like concerts and festivals.
Pending council approval of the lease change, MSEG also announced a local high school baseball team as a tenant.
Rosenbaum said, "Murphy is going to play their district home games at the stadium, should the assignment get approved, plus we're working with other high schools, as well, that will play Murphy at the stadium, obviously, and have other games around those throughout the months of February and March."
The council is now expected to vote next week.
It would take a super majority vote to pass the resolution, meaning five votes to two.
