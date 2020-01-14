ALEA has identified the pedestrian struck and killed Sunday afternoon.
They say shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, troopers responded to an incident on I-10 at the McDonald Road overpass (exit 10) that resulted in a fatal crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to officials, 18-year-old Cameron Shamir Gamble of Mobile was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of I-10 when he was struck by a 2020 Kenworth driven by Curley Gardener, of Osyka, MS.
Gamble, who was fleeing the scene of a previous crash involving a pursuit, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the chase on Interstate 10 westbound ended around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald Road exit when the suspect lost control and crashed into a guardrail. According to deputies, the man then got out of the car and started running.
No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.
