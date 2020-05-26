MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Nearly every adult American has gotten – or soon will get – a payment from Uncle Sam to help keep the economy from imploding under the weight of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Nominally, those payments treat everyone the same -- $1,200 per person plus $500 for each minor child (aside from the wealthiest and a few other exceptions).
But those $1,200 checks don’t spend the same. The impact of the Economic Impact Payments varies based on geography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.