HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- Base officials issued a base closure effective at 1 p.m. today to prepare for the projected weather of Hurricane Sally which is expected to include heavy rain, tropical storm force winds, isolated tornadoes and storm surge in our area throughout the week.
All civilian employees and military members, except those in mission essential positions required to provide essential services, are excused from duty until further notice. Hurlburt personnel should remain tuned to local media for further information.
For more information, please visit the Hurricane Information section of the Hurlburt website at http://www.hurlburt.af.mil/library/hurricane/index.asp. Personnel can also visit the Hurlburt Field and 1st SOW Commander Facebook pages for regular updates at www.facebook.com/hurlburtfieldofficial and www.facebook.com/1.sow.commander.
