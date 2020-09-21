The National Weather Service has officially released some of the numbers from Hurricane Sally.
The track for Sally began as Tropical Depression 19 off the eastern coast of Florida on September 11. The storm then moved through the southern peninsula of Florida before emerging into the Gulf.
It then became a Tropical Storm the next day. It would meander through the Gulf, before becoming a Category 1 Hurricane that following Monday. It would strengthen to a Category 2, weaken back to a Cat 1, but then restrengthen back to a Category 2 (105 mph) before landfall on September 16 at 4:45 AM in Gulf Shores.
Breaking down the numbers, the peak wind gust was in Fort Morgan at 121 mph, the greatest rainfall amount was in Orange Beach at 29.99 inches, and the peak storm surge was in Fort Morgan at 5.6 ft.
Detailed below is a look at the other numbers from Sally.
These numbers are from official gauges, but some amateur weather stations received reports of rainfall exceeding well over 30 inches.
The NWS is still conducting surveys of the surrounding areas and will have additional information in the coming weeks.
