Teachers from Hutchens Elementary School said they couldn't go another day without seeing their students.
After Thursday's news that students wouldn't be returning back to the classroom for the school year by Governor Kay Ivey and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey, teacher say they couldn't sit still.
Friday morning, they loaded up and paraded around their students' neighborhoods to see their faces.
“It’s really important to stay in touch with our kids and it’s really important to let them know that everything’s okay. And that we’re still here and we’re going to be here for them even if it’s through digital learning," said Katherine Gallop. "We’re excited to see everyone and to let them know that we’re safe and for us to see them is a great thing.”
The day before, Ivey ordered the schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will continue to learn at home using "alternate methods of instruction" starting on April 6.
Mackey said the state is working with local school systems to address the lack of internet access in some homes.
Teacher split the parade routes in two; covering 30 different neighborhoods in West Mobile.
