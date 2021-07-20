Interstate 10 westbound lanes was at a standstill for a time late Tuesday morning because of multiple crashes reported between mile markers 32 and 34. However, all travel lanes were moving again shortly after 11 a.m.
I-10 West at standstill between mile markers 32 and 34 due to multiple crashes
