Authorities in Mobile say one man is dead after what they call a domestic violence related shooting.
A woman who Mobile County Sheriff's Deputies say shot a man described to FOX10 News what happened to her.
Deputies say the incident happened in the 10000 Block of Cleborne Ct. in Chunchula early Monday morning.
They say Johanna Harbison was found outside the home bleeding from her head.
Deputies say her boyfriend, David Bailey, had assaulted her with an AK 47 rifle.
They say Harbison told them Bailey struck her in the face and that Harbison armed herself with a 9mm handgun and shot Bailey in the chest.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Harbison told FOX10 News she was hit in the head "with the butt of that gun."
She also said he hit her four times and, when asked what she did, Harbison said, "I fought."
Harbison was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, and had a bandage around her head when we talked with her.
Sheriff's officials say deputies have been on the scene before for domestic disputes.
No arrests were made and the case will be presented to the grand jury.
