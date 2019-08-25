MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A benefit was held Sunday to help raise money for the family of a fallen Mobile police officer, and another officer who was injured while on duty.
Dauphin's Restaurant partnered with Naman's Catering, Reese's Senior Bowl and FOX10 News to host "In Search of Creole".
The benefit included authentic Creole fare prepared by Dauphin’s Executive Chef and Partner, Steve Zucker, along with famed area caterer Alec Naman of Naman’s Catering. Proceeds raised went to the family of fallen Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder and Officer Clayton Graham.
Guests also participated in a silent auction featuring items from Mobile community partners such as a free Carnival cruise provided by the City of Mobile, authentic autographed NFL memorabilia from the Senior Bowl, VIP box seats to upcoming Saenger Theater events, and many other Mobile-centric items.
