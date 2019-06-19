Organizers announced the date for the inaugural "Sean Tuder Blue Bowl" on Wednesday, June 19.
The fallen officers will host the co-ed flag football tournament on Sunday, July 28 at the Jaguars Training Center at the University of South Alabama from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tournament will benefit the family of fallen police officer Sean Tuder.
Officer Tuder was killed on January 20.
Organizers say there will be a memorial service with color guard, bag pipes and a check presentation.
The co-ed tournament is open to anyone and teams can consist of up to 12 people per team; competition will be 7-on-7. Registration fee is $600 per team which includes a t-shirt, lunch and soft drinks. Admission is free for spectators.
