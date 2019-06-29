In observance of Independence Day, the Wave Transit System will not operate bus service on Thursday, July 4.
Wave officials say routes will resume their regular schedules on Friday, July 5.
If you have any questions, please call 251-344-6600.
Dauphin Island: Fireworks, 'Jaws' part of Dauphin Island's 4th of July
“Jaws” will be showing on the beach and fireworks will light up the sky as locals and tourists celebrate the Fourth of July on Dauphin Island.
Mayor Jeff Collier predicted many visitors will turn this year’s Fourth -- which falls on a Thursday -- into a four-day weekend.
“We’re expecting really good crowds,” he said. “The Fourth being on a Thursday will give people an excuse to come on down and start the long weekend early.”
“Jaws” is part of the town’s summertime Family Movie Nights series, sponsored by Greer’s Markets, and will be shown Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, at West End Beach. Both showings will begin at dusk. The annual fireworks display is set for 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the public beach beside Dauphin Island Elementary.
Admission to the movies and fireworks is free. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, bug spray and snacks. No pets, glass containers or grills are allowed.
Despite the fact that “Jaws” features shark attacks that terrify a resort community, Mayor Collier said movie-goers relish the showing every year.
“They expect to see it,” he said. “They love it.”
As for the fireworks, people pack the beach to view them, while hundreds of others launch their boats to see them from another vantage point.
Earlier in the day of the Fourth, members of the Dauphin Island Veterans Association will present a patriotic ceremony at 11 a.m. at Water Tower Plaza. It, too, is open to the public.
