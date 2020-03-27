Infirmary Health announced on Friday, they will offer appointment-only testing Monday and Tuesday, March 30 and 31, for individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment, individuals are asked to please call the Infirmary Health COVID-19 testing hotline at 251-341-2819. Hospital officials say the hotline will be open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. until Sunday, March 29.
Appointments are limited, and the registered nurse performing the initial screening on the phone will determine whether patients need to be tested for COVID-19 based on CDC criteria. Please see attached for more information.
These COVID-19 drive through testing sites are separate from the Diagnostic & Medical Clinic Medical Evaluation sites.
For more information on DMC’s Medical Evaluation sites, please call 251-435-1106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.