MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Tuesday’s installment:
QUESTION: A news study looks at the toll on businesses from government-mandated shutdowns. Tell us about that.
BRENDAN: The paper out this month is from the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Researchers used data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey and concluded that the nation lost 3.3 million small businesses during a two-month period from February to April. That’s a staggering 22 percent – the largest drop on record.
Minority-owned businesses took an especially large hit. The pandemic claimed:
- 41 percent of black-owned small businesses.
- 32 percent of Hispanic-owned businesses.
- 26 percent of Asian-owned businesses.
- 36 percent of immigrant-owned businesses.
- 25 percent of female-owned businesses.
When that many businesses fail, it means fewer opportunities for laid-off employees to return to work. New businesses will take their place, eventually, but it could take time.
QUESTION: Another study comes from Harvard University and shows that the rich are not spending. Tell us why that’s a problem.
BRENDAN: Retail sales bounced back in May as businesses across the country started to reopen. But the spending was heavily weighted toward the bottom of the income scale.
The Opportunity Insights team at Harvard made its calculations based on credit card data. Current consumer spending overall is off by almost 13 percent compared with January. The co-founder of the research team told National Public Radio that lower-income households are spending almost what they were before the pandemic.
But the wealthiest 25 percent are spending much less, still. Those households account for two-thirds of the total spending decline. Low-income households are the most likely to keep spending what they have because they have less ability to save. You see this pattern with the stimulus payments.
Wealthier families, meanwhile, have the luxury of not spending every dollar they make. And they are more likely to spend money on discretionary expenses – like restaurants and entertainment venues that were closed. But if the rich do not start spending more, it could slow the overall recovery.
Locally, the situation is mixed. Consumer spending statewide in Alabama now is off by just 2.2 percent since January. So, the state is faring better than most. In Mobile County, it’s up by 17.8 percent. But in Baldwin County, its off by 16.4 percent.
QUESTION: The biggest frustration people are having in filing for unemployment is they just can’t get through on the line. But the state has a new option. Tell us about that.
BRENDAN: The busy phone lines are driving people nuts.
But this month, the Alabama Department of Labor rolled out a live chat online.
You will be assigned a time, and when it arrives, you can have a written back-and-forth conversation with someone who may be able to help resolved an issue or answer a question.
Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the department, told FOX10 News that these are not state employees. They work for an outside vendor the state contracted with to take off some of the load.
Be warned, though. If your problem is too complicated, these folks probably are not going to be able to help. One viewer said she had an online chat with two different people, neither of whom could resolve her issue. One of the employees told her he would elevate her question to a higher-up and have someone call her back.
A week later, still no call.
So, this isn’t perfect.
QUESTION: Now this question comes directly from a viewer who heard that people can go in person to the unemployment office – but only in Montgomery. Can we expect anything like that here in Mobile?
BRENDAN: Unfortunately, no.
But the viewer heard correctly about Montgomery. The Alabama Department of Labor last month set up an operation at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in the state capital, Monday through Friday. The state said at the time that it could accommodate 400 to 450 people a day and suggested people bring lawn chairs while they wait.
But Hutchison indicated it could be only in Montgomery since that’s where the unemployment compensation staff is.
She told FOX10 News that the state is working to cross-train staff at the Career Center as a way to beef up staffing. But that will take some time.
Try to call. And make sure you keep filing the recertifications even if you haven’t been paid for weeks.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
