MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:
QUESTION: Congress now is on recess. Lawmakers left town without passing any new major coronavirus legislation. What are the prospects for a compromise when they come back in August?
BRENDAN: Congress did do one thing before leaving. The House Wednesday passed a short-term extension of the Paycheck Protection Program that cleared the Senate the day before.
Beyond that, there seems to be a growing bipartisan consensus that more needs to be done. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday that the president is open to more direct payments. Let’s take a look at what Republicans want:
- Mnuchin said the administration wants aid to business to be “more targeted” to the ones that need the help the most.
- The extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits expires at the end of the month. Republicans are open to extending them, but they want to make sure they don’t provide a disincentive to work.
- Some lawmakers have talked about a one-time payment from the government for people who go back to work, a sort of back-to-work bonus.
- Republicans also want liability protection against COVID-related lawsuits against schools and businesses that reopen or stayed open through the pandemic.
QUESTION: And what do the Democrats want?
BRENDAN: Democrats want something along the lines of the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act. The House passed in May, but it has been dead on arrival in the Senate.
Here are the major provisions of that:
- A $1,200 payment for every member of the household with incomes less than $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. The payments would include children and adult dependents, so that would make it more expensive than the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Total payments per household would be capped at $6,000.
- The payments also would go to some immigrants who were not eligible under the CARES Act.
- It would give federally financed hazard pay, up to $25,000, for a large group of “essential” workers.
- It would extend the $600-a-week unemployment benefits to 2021.
- It would provide rental and mortgage assistance.
QUESTION: We’ve gotten a couple of questions from viewers about unemployment. One is from a man who says he applied for benefits back in May and was approved. He chose to be paid on a prepaid debit card but never received it and stopped filing his weekly certifications.
BRENDAN: It is hard to know for certain, but it looks like his failure to certify is causing the problem.
The No. 1 message for people struggling to navigate the unemployment process is to recertify every week, even if your payment has been held up for some reason. The state put out an online flyer that says: “NO CERTIFICATION – NO BENEFITS!”
You can file those recertifications online or by calling 800-752-7389.
If you find yourself in a situation where you are not getting your weekly unemployment benefits or you have missed certifications, you can try calling for help. Here are the numbers:
- For filing a new claim or reopening an existing claim: 866-234-5382 (option 2).
- For help with a specific problem on your claim: 800-361-4524 (option 1).
- For questions about your debit card: 833-888-2779, or email DebitCards@labor.alabama.gov.
- For questions about unemployment compensation overpayment: 334-956-4000, or email UCOverpayments@labor.alabama.gov.
- For questions about direct deposit of benefits, call 334-956-5870, or email Treasurer@labor.alabama.gov.
QUESTION: Speaking of recertification, we got a question from a viewer who says she was answering the questions for this week’s certification period and came across one she’d never seen before. It just said “AdvisedQuarantine.” What does that mean?
BRENDAN: We checked on this, and it appears to just be a glitch.
It comes right after a question about whether the claimant has been told to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19. How is that different from AdvisedQuarantine?
Well, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Labor indicated that the error has now been fixed. The viewer should go back on, and the strange question should be gone.
And remember, as we stressed in the previous question, failing to file the recertification can add all kinds of headaches on top of what you’re already dealing with.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
