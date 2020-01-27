A man remains in jail charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting another in the head, according to Mobile County arrest documents.
Stanley David Roberson Sr., 33, of Irvington, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on the charge of manslaughter-reckless, according to jail records. He was booked into the jail Sunday.
The deceased victim -- 54-year-old Phillip Ledet -- was shot in the head, according to arrest documents.
The accidental shooting happened Saturday. Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said Ledett was shot and killed at a home on South Meadow Lane around 10:30 that night.
