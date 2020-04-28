MOBILE, Co. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash at 12:39 p.m. on April 27, 2020, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman and injured her husband, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Officials say 54-year-old Michael Wayne Davis, 54, was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson, Eastbound on U.S. 90, when at the intersection of Saeger Rd, the motorcycle was struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by Dung Hoang Ngo, 45, of Coden.
They say Ngo was entering Westbound U.S. 90 from Westbound Saeger Rd when the crash occurred.
Davis and his wife were transported by air to University Hospital in Mobile.
The following day, April 28, 2020, 55-year-old Kimberly Ann Schambeau Davis, died at the hospital due to her injuries. Michael received non-life threatening injuries and Dung was not injured.
Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.
