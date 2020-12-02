MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Iseral Hall was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of De'Launa Anderson in October 2016, according to court documents.
According to Mobile Police, Hall was with Antonio Lang when Lang fired shots into Anderson's vehicle at a stop sign on the I-10 Service Road at Duval Street.
When he was arrested a month after the murder, Hall told reporters that Lang was the gunman in the killing and he was just an accomplice.
The jury convicted Hall on a charge of felony murder in September.
