After Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced her amended "Safer at Home" plan Friday, she had some tough words for lawmakers for seizing control of the state's coronavirus relief money.
Legislators have said they want a say in how to spend the $1.8 billion in federal money included in the coronavirus relief package.
Among the proposals on a so called "wish list" from lawmakers; money for state prisons, expanding broadband access, and $200 million for a new state house and renovations to the capitol.
The governor is challenging legislators to spend the money wisely and said she won't call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.
Ivey said, "It's imperative that we have transparency in the budget process for the people of Alabama, to know exactly where the money is going. It's supposed to be going to help those suffering from the virus: hospitals, nursing homes, education institutions, cities, counties you name it."
The governor said she'll be pouring over the budget and wants the legislature to publish a list of what they were going to spend the money on, and how much, down to the penny.
She said she's trying to prevent what happened during the BP oil spill crisis when she said money went to places other than where it was intended.
