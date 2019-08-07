For the second time in three days, Governor Kay Ivey was in Mobile.
And she again took questions about possible alternatives to tolls on the new Mobile River Bridge.
Ivey talked with attendees at a Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce event Wednesday morning on doing business with the state.
The governor told reporters a public meeting of the Alabama toll road authority, which will now be held on October 7th, is an important one to talk about funding the new bridge.
Ivey said the, "public, press, state leaders can come and share their concerns, but, more importantly, we need some solutions. We need to have the Bayway and Bridge built for commerce and public safety."
She was also asked what she would say to owners of small businesses who are concerned about tolls on the bridge.
The governor said, "Everybody is concerned. It would be wonderful if we didn't have to have a toll period, but that's just not reality, so that's the reason for the meeting: to find out what we need to do and get ideas from everybody."
We also talked to some local business people who attended Wednesday morning's meeting about their thoughts on bridge tolls, projected to be as high as six dollars one way
Angela Peters said, "I think it's costly, especially on a daily basis, someone who has to cross every day."
Sherri Marlin said, "Let's face it: we all have been complaining about the traffic jams and everything. To me, six dollars is not that bad. It's well worth it."
Mike O'Sullivan said, "As a business owner, if it makes sense to go across the bay, I'm going to do it. I come from Chicago originally. I'm kind of used to the toll system. I'm not a huge fan."
Melissa Ezell said, "I think six dollars, perhaps, may be too expensive for some, you know, considering most of us are on a budget."
The original date of the toll authority meeting was September 17th, but that's when 20 local officials from Mobile and Baldwin counties plan to be in Washington to meet with federal officials about the bridge project.
