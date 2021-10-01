Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, the Supreme Court said Friday.
Kavanaugh, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive on Thursday night, the court said in a statement, and his immediate family tested negative. He has no symptoms, the court said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
