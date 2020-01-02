PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Pensacola Police Department is investigating after a kayak was found near Bayou Chico.
Police on Thursday morning posted a photo of the kayak, which was found without an occupant, on Twitter.
The police department tweeted this message: "Do you know who owns this kayak and may have been fishing near Bayou Chico? If so, call PPD at 435-1901."
