MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- You have a chance to keep our local coastlines clean.
Volunteers will be going out across both Mobile and Baldwin counties this weekend. Their mission? To get the trash out of the splash.
That's the theme behind this year's Alabama Coastal Cleanup. This marks the 32nd year of the Cleanup.
The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Volunteer check-in locations are in both Mobile and Baldwin counties.
Be sure to bring your sunscreen -- and probably a hat and sunglasses as well. Don't forget some water to drink, also.
Gloves will be provided, if necessary.
There are dozens of locations across our area where you can pick up trash and debris. For more details , just go to alabamacoastalcleanup.com.
