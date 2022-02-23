Key Ukrainian government websites hit by series of cyberattacks

Key Ukrainian government websites were down early Thursday morning local time following a day in which Ukrainian agencies dealt with multiple cyberattacks and as concerns mounted over Russian troop movements into Ukraine's separatist regions.
The websites of the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers, and those of the ministries of foreign affairs, infrastructure, education and others, were experiencing disruptions.
In a separate and potentially more serious hacking incident hours earlier, a data-wiping tool was found on hundreds of computers in Ukraine, according to cybersecurity researchers, raising concerns that a destructive cyberattack was unfolding amid Russia's military escalation.
"We are aware of multiple commercial and government organizations in Ukraine impacted by the destructive malware today," Charles Carmakal, senior vice president and chief technology officer for cybersecurity firm Mandiant, told CNN.
The website disruptions early Thursday in Ukraine followed news Wednesday afternoon of a cyberattack that temporarily knocked offline the websites of the Ukrainian parliament, Security Service and Cabinet of Ministers.
It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the destructive hacking incidents, or the website disruptions early Thursday morning. The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
But taken together, the incidents represented an apparent escalation in cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as the US and its allies warned of an imminent Russian invasions and slapped sanctions on Russian banks and elites.
The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said the cyberattacks on websites reported earlier Wednesday were "a continuation" of cyberattacks that hit Ukrainian government websites on February 15. The White House blamed Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, for those hacks. Russia's embassy in Washington denied the accusation.
Of all the incidents, though, the data-wiping tool -- known as "wiper" malware -- had the potential to be the most impactful. Wiper malware typically deletes data from computers and renders them inoperable.
The hack hit at least one Ukrainian financial institution and one Ukrainian government contractor with a presence in Latvia, Vikram Thakur, technical director at Broadcom's cybersecurity unit Symantec, told CNN.
The malicious code affected "large organizations" in Ukraine, according to cybersecurity firm ESET, which has multiple clients in the country. The hacking tool appears to have been created two months ago, but "was deployed only today and we have seen it only in Ukraine," said Jean-Ian Boutin, head of threat research ESET.
US officials have warned that Russia will very likely use cyber operations in conjunction with military action in Ukraine. The White House blamed Russia's military intelligence directorate, the GRU, for a separate set of cyberattacks on Ukrainian websites last week.
This headline and story have been updated with additional reporting.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.