MOBILE, Ala. --Here are the scores for the latest high school football games this season:
Williamson vs. LeFlore:
Williamson 53-0
Fairhope vs. Spanish Fort:
Spanish Fort 21-10
Pike Road vs. McGill-Toolen:
St. Paul's vs. McAdory:
James Clemons vs. Murphy:
B.C. Rain vs. Alma Bryant:
UMS-Wright vs. Baker:
Escambia County vs. Bayside Academy:
Gulf Shores vs. Elberta:
Andalusia vs. Faith Academy:
Robertsdale vs. Foley:
T.R. Miller vs. Jackson:
Baldwin County vs. Mary G. Montgomery:
J.F. Shields vs. Orange Beach:
Saraland vs. Theodore:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.