A local lawmaker who says he sent a letter to state leaders -- including Gov. Kay Ivey -- asking them to address the dangers on a busy stretch of U.S. 45 in southwest Alabama.
The dangerous highway cuts through Rep. Shane Stringer’s jurisdiction. He says ever since he took office he’s tried to put pressure on the governor and the Alabama Department of Transportation to transform the narrow two-lane road into four lanes.
“Highway 45 is the deadliest highway in the state of Alabama," Stringer said. "This wreck that just occurred ... helps reiterate that more families are devastated and at some point we have got to address this.”
Highway 45 stretches out to 60 miles and goes from mobile to the Mississippi state line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.