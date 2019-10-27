DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After troubling reports of teenage crime in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, a therapy and leadership program celebrated teenagers Thursday who are making positive changes in their lives.
About a dozen Mobile teens completed a 10-week mentoring and counseling program through Compass II Life, which focuses on developing teens into leaders. The Daphne Police Department opened its doors to celebrate the graduates Friday, which also featured a guest speaker and tour of the police department.
“It’s an amazing night and a great feeling," Compass II Life founder, Deon Gatson said. "We have an amazing support system and that's why we're successful, so when we win, we all win, and as a result the community wins."
The Compass II Life program, which serves both Mobile and Baldwin County teens, prides itself on setting its participating teens up with a five year plan of goals, and the tools to meet those goals.
If you would like more information on Compass II Life, visit their website by clicking here.
