Limited Edition Candy Cane Milano cookies and Holiday Pretzel Crisps are now available for the holiday season.
The company says the Limited Edition Candy Cane Milano cookies are the perfect balance of crisp, delicate cookies and luxuriously rich chocolate with a holiday twist. These are available until December 31st at national retailers.
They say the Dark Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps and White Chocolate & Peppermint Pretzel Crips are dipped in rich, real dark chocolate or rich white chocolate flavored coating and then sprinkled with peppermint candy canes. These are also at national retailers.
