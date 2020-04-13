LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 13th

President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 13th expected at 4 p.m.
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
