MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In response to Hurricane Sally, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with our partners to provide temporary sheltering facilities for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. Animals moving in response to Hurricane Sally will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection.
Officials say the Garrett Coliseum located at 1295 Coliseum Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36107 will open effective immediately. Please note to use the Coliseum Blvd entrance into the sheltering facility.
If this facility along with partner facilities reaches maximum capacity or if additional sheltering facilities become available, updates will be posted at agi.alabama.gov/hurricaneshelteringfacilities.
Campground facilities are available at this time.
These shelters are only equipped to shelter livestock, not pets or companion animals such as dogs or cats. These facilities will be available at a first come first serve basis.
Available shelters include:
State Emergency Livestock Shelter at Garrett Coliseum
1295 Coliseum Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36107
Contact: Bill Harden or Connie
334-356-6866
Alabama A&M Agribition Center
4925 Moore’s Mill Rd
Huntsville, AL 35811
Contact: Robert Spencer
256-689-0274
*Will need to bring own shavings, water buckets, feed, etc.
When evacuating, it is important for livestock owners to be prepared to care for their animals while they are away. Please be sure to bring the following items with you:
Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.
Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.
Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.
Water, feed, and buckets. Tools and supplies needed for sanitation.
For questions or concerns about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or email brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov. Any other assistance, call Michael Frazier 334-850-1685 or Thomas Faulkner 334-324-7794.
