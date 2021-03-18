MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local 70-year-old will bike 1,000 miles between Miami and Mobile in a unique fundraiser to benefit The CORE Project, Inc., a non-profit organization providing comprehensive care for individuals with special needs.
On Saturday, May 1, Jerre Brimer will start his cycling journey in Miami with an anticipated arrival at The CORE Project in west Mobile on Thursday, May 13. Brimer has planned the distance bike ride as a way to raise funds for The CORE Project and as a way to commemorate his seventieth birthday this year.
Corporate sponsorships and opportunities to make a pledge per mile are available, and all proceeds will help The CORE Project as it continues to provide necessary support to those with special needs and their families.
The CORE Project is a non-profit organization providing lifelong care, support and educational opportunities for individuals with special needs on the Gulf Coast.
Among the organization’s programs are Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, adult day services and life/work skills training, elementary and secondary education, and parent training, with plans to expand into respite care in the near future. The CORE Project opened its doors in April 2020—in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic—and the organization will use the 1,000-mile bike ride as a way to honor its first year of operation.
According to Jules Starr, Founder and Executive Director of The CORE Project, “We are so honored to be a part of Jerre’s amazing adventure! The funds we raise will go to much-needed support for children and adults with special needs in our area and we hope people will consider helping us move those that are labeled to living.”
The Miami to Mobile Bicycle Ride will kick off with a Launch Party on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at O’Daly’s Irish Pub in downtown Mobile. Updates on Brimer’s journey will be provided on Facebook at facebook.com/events/781712455778157.
As Brimer makes the final leg of his journey into the Mobile area, members of The CORE Project community, including children and adults with special needs, will join in, riding their own bikes or motorized vehicles.
For more information on The CORE Project, visit coreprojectinc.com.
