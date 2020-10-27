ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season.
Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Convicted child murderer gets shot at leaving death row
- Zeta heads our way
- Prichard mother arrested after three minor children were left home alone
- 'It’s a big loss': Family remembers man killed in Prichard
- Navy plane crash on Mansion Street in Foley kills aircrew
- List of local school closures and changes due to Hurricane Zeta
- Mobile Police: 3 arrested on dogfighting charges
- One killed in I-10 crash in Mobile County; witness recounts moment truck lost control & caught fire
- Zeta expected to become a hurricane in Gulf
- Two women come face to face with large gator in Lake Forest after being knocked out of kayaks
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.