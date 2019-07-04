Click here for updates on this story
Bakersfield, CA (KERO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 6.6 magnitude earthquake Thursday in Searles Valley in San Bernardino County that was felt in Bakersfield and as far south as Los Angeles.
The USGS also recorded two earthquakes -- 4.0 and 2.2 -- this morning in San Bernardino County, just northeast of Ridgecrest.
There were more than a dozen small earthquakes recorded by USGS in the area of the Grapevine on Monday as well.
This is a developing story and this story will be updated as we learn more.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.