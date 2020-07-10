Malbis branch of Regions Bank temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure

MALBIS, Ala. (WALA) - Regions Bank confirmed that its Malbis branch located at 20083 Woodrow Lane in Daphne is temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
According to Senior Vice President, Head of Media Relations and Issues Management Evelyn Mitchell the exposure came from an individual who recently spent time in the branch.
"Regions’ top priority is the health and well-being of our customers and associates. The Malbis branch located at 30083 Woodrow Lane in Daphne temporarily closed as a precaution after we learned of a potential COVID-19 exposure from an individual who spent time in the branch. We will reopen this branch as soon as possible. We also encourage customers to take advantage of our online, mobile and ATM banking options.
Rest assured, in cleaning our facilities, Regions follows precautions that meet or exceed guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Any associates impacted by a potential COVID exposure will remain on paid quarantine leave and will not return to work until appropriate conditions have been met."
