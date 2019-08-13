MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A man shot by Mobile Police after he allegedly opened fire on them was taken to Metro Jail Tuesday night.
Andrew Mitchell, 20, is dealing with two bullet wounds and three counts of attempted murder. He woke up on Tuesday at University Hospital, he will go to bed behind bars.
Mitchell kept his mouth closed as he was wheeled out of Mobile Police headquarters.
“We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to hold Andrew Mitchell and his friends accountable for their actions,” said Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
Mitchell is the second suspect arrested in the shootout and standoff in the RV Taylor community from last Thursday. Police say he was the only one who opened fire on three MPD officers.
“It's a sad day when people take it upon themselves to shoot at sworn officers,” Chief Battiste said. “If they'll shoot at the police they'll shoot at anybody.”
Police said Mitchell was not cooperative while being questioned by detectives.
“He survived his injuries, but he'll be held accountable for his actions,” Chief Battiste said.
Mitchell is facing three counts of attempted murder, one for each officer who he is accused of shooting at.
Mitchell is expected to face a judge sometime this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.