MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, June 21, 2020 at approximately 12 p.m., Shamal Bruce, 24, became upset due to not wanting to be discharged from Mobile Infirmary.
The security officer told Bruce to leave and he left. Around 2:21 p.m., Bruce contacted someone at the hospital and stated that he was coming to the hospital to shoot people, including one of the nurses.
About 3:30 p.m., a nurse spotted Bruce inside the hospital. The hospital went on lockdown. Officers were able to locate Bruce and apprehend him.
Bruce did not have a gun or other weapons on him when he was apprehended and no weapons were found inside his car.
