JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators have charged a Pascagoula man with capital murder in the death of another man, whose body was found floating in the Pascagoula River earlier this week.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 33-old Joseph Paul McLeod was arrested Thursday night, September 24, on unrelated charges.
Today, September 25, McLeod was charged with killing 29-year old Dustin Lee Suttles. Suttles’ body was found in the river Tuesday, September 22, near Roy Cumbest Bridge off Wade and Vancleave Road.
The victim’s family confirmed his identity through a tattoo on his left arm.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, SMMET, are assisting in the ongoing investigation.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, other arrests are possible.
McLeod is jailed without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He is expected to have an initial court hearing Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.