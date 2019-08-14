According to the Mobile Police department, a robbery suspect threatened to cut a security guard during an altercation at the Target store located at the Shoppes at Bel Air.
They say the incident happened Tuesday, August 13, after the guard fought with a suspect who was attempting to leave the store.
Authorities say the incident happened at 8:13 a.m. According to officials, police responded to Target in reference to the report of a robbery complaint.
Police say a known male entered the store and was seen by store security selecting multiple items. They say the subject then attempted to exit the store without paying.
Store security attempted to stop the subject and the subject fought with the guard. They say the man threatened to cut the guard during the altercation.
The subject fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.
