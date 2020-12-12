MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- At the heart of it’s birthplace, Mobile business owners who bank on Mardi Gras are bracing for a big hit come Carnival season as more and more organizations cancel their parades and balls and the city puts a pause on issuing permits.
At this point businesses centered around Mardi Gras are rolling with the punches, some say that’s really all they can do as COVID-19 tightens its grip on the Carnival season.
“Kind of got our fingers crossed for next year.”
Jeff Jordan, owner of Mardi Gras and more in Downtown Mobile says, of their 16 years in business, this has been the worst one yet and with Mardi Gras right around the corner it’s not looking up.
“It’s gonna be really bad,” said Jordan.
While Mardi Gras as a whole has not been “cancelled” in Mobile, numerous mystic societies have called off their parades and balls and earlier this month Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city would hold off on issuing permits following guidance from state and local health leaders.
Jordan says 70 to 80% of their business comes during Carnival season, with parades being the major draw.
“We do the majority of our business when the people are in from the parades going on and will come in between parades and just will do a lot of business and we’re gonna miss that.”
Jordan had to roll the dice on the upcoming Mardi Gras season over the summer, taking a shot in the dark months back.
“We went ahead and prepared for it like a regular Mardi Gras, took a chance, we had to buy our merchandise in the summer so I had to make that decision then. So I decided, well let’s just go for broke and do it anyway and see what happens.”
Without that traffic Jordan expects business to go down anywhere from 65-75% from last year.
Though it’s not looking promising he says it’s not over yet.
Jordan hopes online traffic will help boost sales and if he can make at least 30% of what he did last year they’ll be alright.
List of cancelled parades and/or balls as of 12/12/20:
Pharaohs Mystic Society
Conde Explorers
Order of Polka Dots
Order of Inca
Mobile Mystical Revelers
Order of Butterfly Maidens
Krewe of Marry Mates
Mystic Stripers
Le Krewe De Bienville
Mystics of Time
Order of Many Faces
Crewe of Columbus
Order of LaShe's
