Mobile County 2022 Schedule
|Saturday Feb 5th 1:00 PM
DI Peoples Parade
|(Dauphin Island)
|Friday Feb 11th 6:30 PM
Conde Cavaliers
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 12th 2:00 PM
Order of the Rolling River
|(Fowl River)
|Saturday Feb 12th 2:00 PM
Bayport Parading Society
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 12th 6:30 PM
Pharaoh's Mystic Society
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 12th 7:00 PM
Conde Explorers
|(Route A)
|Thursday Feb 17th 6:30 PM
Order of Polka Dots
|(Route A)
|Friday Feb 18th 6:30 PM
Order of Inca
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 19th 2:00 PM
Mobile Mystics
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 19th 2:00 PM
Mobile Mystical Revelers
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 19th 6:00 PM
Butterfly Maidens
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 19th 6:30 PM
Maids of Mirth
|(Route G)
|Saturday Feb 19th 6:00 PM
Krewe of Marry Mates
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 20th 6:30 PM
Neptune's Daughters
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 20th 7:00 PM
OOI
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 21st 6:30 PM
Order of Venus
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 21st 7:00 PM
Order of Many Faces
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 22nd 6:30 PM
Order of LaShe's
|(Route A)
|Thursday Feb 24th 6:30 PM
Mystic Stripers Society
|(Route A)
|Friday Feb 25th 6:30 PM
Crewe of Columbus
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 26th 12:00 PM
Krewe of Goats
|(Prichard)
|Saturday Feb 26th 12:00 PM
Floral Parade
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 26th 12:30 PM
Knights of Mobile
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 26th 1:00 PM
Mobile Mystical Ladies
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 26th 1:30 PM
Order of Angels
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 26th 5:00 PM
Mystics of Time
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 27th 2:00 PM
King Elexis Parade
|(Route E)
|Sunday Feb 27th 2:30 PM
Joe Cain Parade
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 27th 5:00 PM
Le Krewe de Bienville
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 28th 12:00 PM
King Felix III
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 28th 12:00 PM
Floral parade
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 28th 3:00 PM
MLK Business and Civic Organization
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 28th 3:30 PM
Monday Mystics
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 28th 4:00 PM
Northside Merchants
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 28th 7:00 PM
Infant Mystics
|(Route F)
|Monday Feb 28th 7:30 PM
Order of Doves
|(Route F)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 10:30 AM
Order of Athena
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 12:30 PM
Knights of Revelry
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 1:00 PM
King Felix
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 1:30 PM
Comic Cowboys
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 2:00 PM
Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association
|(Route B)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 6:00 PM
Order of Myths
|(Route C)
Baldwin County 2022 Schedule
|Friday Feb 18th 6:45 PM
Apollo's Mystic Ladies
|(Daphne)
|Saturday Feb 19th 3:00 PM
The Mystic Mutts of Revelry
|(Fairhope)
|Saturday Feb 19th 6:45 PM
Knights of Ecor Rouge
|(Fairhope)
|Saturday Feb 26th 6:00 PM
Mystics of Pleasure
|(Orange Beach)
|Saturday Feb 26th 5:30 PM
Mystical Order of Mirams
|(Orange Beach)
|Friday Feb 25th 6:45 PM
Maids of Jubilee
|(Fairhope)
|Saturday Feb 26th 11:00 AM
Foley Parade
|(Foley)
|Saturday Feb 26th 2:00 PM
Krewe of Mullet Mates
|(Mullet Point)
|Saturday Feb 26th 6:45 PM
Shadow Barons
|(Daphne)
|Saturday Feb 26th 2:30 PM
Loyal Order of the Firetruck
|(Daphne)
|Monday Feb 28th 6:45 PM
Order of Mystic Magnolias
|(Fairhope)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 10:00 AM
Gulf Shores Mardi Gras
|(Gulf Shores)
|Tuesday Mar 1st 2:00 PM
Orange Beach Parade
|(Orange Beach)
