DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Folks in Mobile not the only ones having fun Friday night. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies bringing the Boom Boom to the Eastern Shore.

And FOX 10 News was proud to be a part of it. Lenise Ligon, Hustlin Hal Scheurich, Lee Peck, Brendan Kirby, and Tyler Fingert throwing their hearts out on the FOX 10 News float.

And they had a lot of people to throw to. A big turnout for the first parade in Daphne in more than two years -- and apparently it was worth the wait.

“It was great… the ladies did a great job. It was amazing because the crowd was so many more people than there were two years ago. It was great," said one lady.

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler was this year's Grand Marshal.