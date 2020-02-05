The first parade of Mobile's Mardi Gras season rolls through downtown Mobile Friday night.
While the excitement is building among revelers, the BBB, Mobile Police, and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department want to make sure that residents and visitors remain safe.
"Unfortunately there are bad people everywhere that are going to take advantage of people because everybody's out here having fun. They're out there having fun, not paying attention to the things they should be paying attention to," said Monde Donaldson, Vice-President of BBB Educational Foundation.
Donaldson warned of skimming along the parade routes. In a release, the BBB said ATM skimmers are popular now. Residents should look out for those skimmers at banks, convenience stores, gas pumps and ATM machines.
To check, the BBB said you can pull on the card slider. If it's loose or looks altered, you should report it to the business owner and not use it.
"You have to be aware of skimming and shimming. Those are things where people will try and put in, try and steal your credit card information or put little pieces of paper in a credit card machine and record your information and then take it back," Donaldson said.
MFRD offered these safety tips to remember during parade season,
- DO NOT consume alcohol prior to operating any type of motor vehicle.
- Have a safety plan and always be aware of your surroundings
- DO NOT obstruct fire hydrants in any manner.
- Drivers should be prepared to move out of the way of approaching fire apparatus or other emergency vehicles.
- Property owners should be mindful of capacities for restaurants, and building balconies along the parade routes.
- As emergency vehicles are attempting to pass (including small, marked MFRD response units, such as golf carts and bicycles), merge as far as possible to the right of the roadway and come to a complete stop when safe to do so.
- Open flames are prohibited. Cooking with portable grills or similar equipment on parade routes is strongly discouraged. We ask that citizens take precautions using such equipment and remember that all such equipment must be at least six feet from the parade route.
- Properly discard any hot ashes and coals by ensuring they are completely extinguished and disposed of in an appropriate receptacle.
Mobile Police Department said it will release safety tips in the coming days. Chief Lawrence Battiste is also planning to release rules for the new GOTCHA scooters during Mardi Gras season.
Conde Cavaliers rolls Friday at 6:30 pm in Downtown Mobile on Route A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.