MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For the first time in more than 70 years -- the Conde Cavaliers were knocked out of their headlining spot. While the pandemic may have cancelled parades, it's not cancelling Mardi Gras as the Port City gets creative.
Steve Joynt, Editor & Publisher of Mobile Mask came up with the latest alternative.
coming up with the latest alternative.
"You're just the idea guy. You turn over the idea and either it goes or it doesn't go... And it went," said Joynt.
His idea -- bring a part of Bellingrath Gardens Christmas display -- newly debuted Mardi Gras light fixtures to Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile.
"Add to the Mardi Gras tree -- and give folks something to look at... Something to take the kids to and take pictures," explained Joynt.
Joynt says history will remember how folks are keeping tradition alive during these most challenging times.
"The very thing that I hoped would happen is happening and that is that there is a fair amount of organic, grass roots things... People just coming up with ideas. Obviously, the house decorating has been huge and very noticeable. People are literally stopping traffic to look at houses," said Joynt.
Taking lots of pictures -- we'll hopefully look back on this chapter and never take letting the good times for granted ever again.
Joynt says they plan to install 14 of the Mardi Gras lighted figures this coming Wednesday and keep them up through Ash Wednesday (February 17th).
According to Joynt -- several organizations and people had a hand in making it all happen -- including: Bellingrath Gardens & Home, Mobile City Parks Department, Councilman John Williams, Visit Mobile, and Mobile Downtown Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.